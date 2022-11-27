Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a head injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports

Green recorded two tackles before sustaining a head injury at some point against Tampa Bay, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old played a season-high 55 percent of Cleveland's defensive snaps during last week's loss to the Bills. With starting cornerback Greg Newsome (concussion) also out for the second week in a row, expect Martin Emerson and Greedy Williams to step up against the Buccaneers.