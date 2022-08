Green is getting increased reps with Denzel Ward (foot) sidelined since the start of training camp, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Green is taking advantage of the opportunity and had a couple of pass breakups Wednesday after registering one during Tuesday's session. He also caught the first interception of camp Saturday. Ward, who is not wearing a visible brace on the foot, has been on the sidelines during sessions and participated in sprints.