Green exited Friday's 17-15 preseason loss to the Commanders due to a shoulder injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Green was spotted walking to the locker room shortly before halftime, and the Browns ruled him out at the start of the third quarter. Afterward, he told Petrak that his shoulder is "OK," and he expects to be able to practice next week. All things considered, Green has a decent chance to be available for Thursday's exhibition at Philadelphia.