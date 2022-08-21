site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' A.J. Green: Suffers potential head injury
Green is being evaluated for a concussion Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Green suffered the potential concussion during the Browns' preseason game against the Eagles. The 24-year is currently competing for a depth spot in the Browns' secondary.
