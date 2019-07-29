Browns' A.J. Ouellette: Signs with Cleveland

Ouellette signed a contract with the Browns on Saturday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ouellette joined the Saints in May after participating in their rookie minicamp, but he was waived a couple weeks later. Ouellette went undrafted out of Ohio this spring and totaled 2,312 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns over his junior and senior seasons.

Our Latest Stories