Taylor is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Concern was sparked when Taylor missed Tuesday's practice, and now that worry is legitimized. Coach Freddie Kitchens said he hopes Taylor is a quick healer, but it's likely he sits out a few weeks. Taylor was rarely used in the defensive equation in Week 1, so the Browns' defense won't take a major hit in his absence.

