Browns' Adarius Taylor: Contributed little in 2019
Taylor appeared in 15 games and played just 54 snaps on defense in 2019.
Taylor was thought to be a significant addition after signing a two-year deal during the offseason. He had come off a nice season with Tampa Bay, for whom he made 10 starts in 2018, but the Browns often went with a 4-2-5 look, limiting the need for a third linebacker. When Christian Kirksey (pectoral) went down in Week 2, they used rookie Mack Wilson as a starter along with Joe Schobert. Taylor's currently the second-highest paid linebacker on the roster. A new coaching regime could result in a bigger role for Taylor, but there's a better chance the Browns cut him, which will save them $2.4 million in cap space in 2020.
