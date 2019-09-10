Taylor missed Tuesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Taylor's injury is unclear in both nature and severity. The 28-year-old only saw three snaps on defense in Sunday's loss to Tennessee. With Cleveland's next game falling on Monday night, Taylor will have an extra day this week to deal with his undisclosed issue.

