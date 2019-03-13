Browns' Adarius Taylor: Flipping to Cleveland
Taylor agreed to a two-year contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.
The terms have yet to be disclosed. Coming off a career-best year with Tampa Bay in which Taylor racked up 60 tackles, one sack and five pass breakups, the Florida Atlantic product will beef up a Browns linebacking corps that recently parted ways with Jamie Collins, who logged over 1,000 snaps for Cleveland last season and churned out 104 tackles along the way.
