Taylor agreed to a two-year contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.

The terms have yet to be disclosed. Coming off a career-best year with Tampa Bay in which Taylor racked up 60 tackles, one sack and five pass breakups, the Florida Atlantic product will beef up a Browns linebacking corps that recently parted ways with Jamie Collins, who logged over 1,000 snaps for Cleveland last season and churned out 104 tackles along the way.

