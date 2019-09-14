Taylor (ankle) won't play in Monday's game versus the Jets, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Taylor sat out of every practice this week, so he'll need better fortune ahead of Week 3's game versus the Rams. This news won't be as damaging if Jets RB Le'Veon Bell (shoulder) also sits out. In Taylor's place, Mack Wilson -- a fifth-round pick out of Alabama -- will make his first career start.

