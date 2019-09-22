Taylor (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Rams.

Taylor's absence only lasted one game, and he'll be back in the lineup to start at strongside safety. The 29-year-old linebacker has yet to make a tackle this season, but he'll need to be on top of his game since the Browns' secondary is so depleted.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories