Browns' Adarius Taylor: Shakes off concussion
Taylor (concussion) made three tackles (one solo) in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.
The linebacker saw a total of 38 snaps in the game, suggesting he's back to full health and clear of any lingering concussion symptoms. Expect Taylor to be inserted back to a key role in Cleveland's defense as Week 1 fast approaches.
