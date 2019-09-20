Taylor (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Rams, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Unable to play or practice since Week 1, Taylor's ankle injury continues to keep him off the field. While the questionable designation leaves the door open for a Week 3 return, the 28-year-old linebacker will need to show major progress in his recovery over the next few days if he hopes to face the Rams on Sunday.