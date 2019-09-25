Play

Taylor (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Taylor was questionable for Sunday's loss to the Rams but was active and exclusively played special teams. The 29-year-old has played only three defensive snaps in his two games this season, so his availability is unlikely to impact Cleveland's starting defense.

