Taylor (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Taylor hasn't played or practiced since Week 1 versus the Titans when he played just three defensive snaps. He'll need to get on the field in some capacity before he has a chance to play Sunday versus the Rams, but the initial chances don't look favorable.

