Browns' Adin Huntington: Being evaluated for concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huntington (head) is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Huntington was taken to the locker room after visiting the blue medical tent, where he'll be evaluated to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. With Mike Hall (knee) inactive, Shelby Harris will be the Browns' lone depth option at defensive tackle if Huntington is not cleared to return.