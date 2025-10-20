Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Huntington has entered the league's concussion protocol, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Huntington was taken to the locker room during the first half of the Browns' 31-6 win over the Dolphins in Week 7 after taking a hit to the head and was diagnosed with a concussion after being evaluated by medical staff. He'll have to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to be available to play, which puts him in jeopardy of missing Cleveland's Week 8 road clash against New England on Sunday.