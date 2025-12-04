Browns' Adin Huntington: Not at practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huntington (quadriceps) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Huntington missed last week's game with this injury, and he's in danger of missing a second straight game in Week 14 versus the Titans. The undrafted rookie is a reserve option on the Browns' defensive line, as he has produced 12 tackles (five solo) and 0.5 sacks through 10 games.
