Huntington (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Huntington will miss a third consecutive game due to a quadriceps injury, so Sam Kamara and Mike Hall will continue to serve as the Browns' rotational options at defensive tackle behind Shelby Harris and rookie first-rounder Mason Graham (ribs). Huntington's next chance to play is Week 16 against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 21.

