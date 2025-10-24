Huntington (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Huntington was concussed in last Sunday's win over the Dolphins and remains in the league's protocol. He's appeared in all seven games this season, logging 10 tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks. Huntington has played 19 snaps on offense, 86 on defense and another 66 on special teams.