Browns' Adin Huntington: Will play vs. Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huntington (quadriceps) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Huntington ended Week 16 prep with a full practice Friday, which is enough for him to fade an injury designation and return Sunday from a three-game absence due to a quadriceps injury. His return gives the Browns another contributor on special teams and on defense as a rotational defensive tackle.
