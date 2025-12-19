Huntington (quadriceps) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Huntington ended Week 16 prep with a full practice Friday, which is enough for him to fade an injury designation and return Sunday from a three-game absence due to a quadriceps injury. His return gives the Browns another contributor on special teams and on defense as a rotational defensive tackle.