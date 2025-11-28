Huntington (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Huntington logged consecutive DNPs to begin the Browns' week of practice after sustaining a quadriceps injury in the Week 12 win over the Raiders, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. Expect Mike Hall and Shelby Harris to operate as Cleveland's top reserve defensive tackles while Huntington is out in Week 13.