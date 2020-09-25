Clayborn (hip) practiced Friday and is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus Washington, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Clayborn missed the first two days of practice, but he has a chance to play Sunday because he participated in Friday's session. If he's able to suit up, a potential starting opportunity awaits since Olivier Vernon (abdomen) has been ruled out. Clayborn has a sack in each of the first two games this season.

