Clayborn (hip) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
It's unclear how Clayborn suffered the injury, however, he was forced to leave the game in the second quarter. As long as Clayborn is out, look for Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson to see an increase in snaps at defensive end.
More News
-
Browns' Adrian Clayborn: Records sack in opener•
-
Browns' Adrian Clayborn: Returns to practice•
-
Browns' Adrian Clayborn: Nursing groin injury•
-
Browns' Adrian Clayborn: Inks deal with Browns•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Four sacks during 2019 campaign•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Ruled out for Week 17•