site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-adrian-clayborn-good-to-go-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Adrian Clayborn: Good to go Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 11, 2020
at
3:11 pm ET 1 min read
Clayborn (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Clayborn sat out Week 4 due to the hip issue and was questionable to play Sunday, but he'll return to the field after the one-game absence. The 32-year-old has four tackles and two sacks in three games this season.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 36 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read