Clayborn (knee) signed a two-year contract with the Browns on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Clayborn signs via the Falcons where he produced 18 tackles (12 solo) and four sacks across 15 games this past season. The 31-year-old should continue to produce as a formidable pass rusher in the league, but he'll more likely be deployed in more of a rotational fashion for the Browns heading into the 2020 season.

