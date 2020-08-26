Clayborn (groin) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Clayborn dealt with knee, back and groin injuries in 2019 but still played 15 games for the Falcons and averaged 29.7 defensive snaps per contest. Even if the 32-year-old defensive end gets healthy for Week 1, he's missing valuable training camp reps that are necessary to secure consistent playing time right away.
