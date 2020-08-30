Clayborn (groin) returned to practice Saturday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron-Beacon Journal reports.
Clayborn missed the last four days of practice but returns in time for the final days of training camp. After Saturday's light session, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski will move the troops to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday before Monday's off day. After that, the club enters regular-season mode in the build up to the season opener Sept. 13 against the Ravens.
