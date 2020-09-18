site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Adrian Clayborn: Will not return Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Clayborn (hip) will not return to Thursday's contest, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Clayborn suffered the injury in the first half and will be unable to return. Look for Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson to receive increased snaps at defensive end for the Browns.
