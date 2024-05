The Browns signed Brown as an undrafted free agent.

Brown is a 5-foot-8 wideout who began his college career with Georgia Tech before transferring to South Carolina. In his senior season, he tallied 26 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown over nine games. Brown will look to compete for a roster spot among a Cleveland wide-receiver corps that is headed by Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore.