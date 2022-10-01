Wright could play a large role in Sunday's game against the Falcons with both starting defensive ends Myles Garrett (shoulder) and Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) listed as questionable, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Wright, a rookie third-round pick out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, has seen his snap count increase each week over the first three games. Even if the starters are active Sunday, Wright could still make an impact as the Browns monitor the usage of Clowney and Garrett. Wright has four tackles and two passes defensed over 94 defensive snaps.