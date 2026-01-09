Wright had career highs in tackles (37) and sacks (5.5) along with one pass defensed and one forced fumble over 14 regular-season games in 2025.

Like other players on the defensive line, Wright operated outside the limelight that shone on Myles Garrett, who established a new NFL record with 23.0 sacks in 2025. However, Wright's most productive season of his four-year career did not go unnoticed, as the Browns signed him to a three-year extension in November of 2025. Playing opposite Garrett, who draws a lot of attention, could lead to more sacks for Wright in 2026.