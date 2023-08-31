Wright, who underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Aug. 8, returned to practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wright suffered a knee injury early in training camp and had to undergo surgery. He appears to have recovered from the procedure, though whether he's ready for the Browns' season opener against the Bengals on Sept. 10 remains to be seen. The 2022 third-round pick out of the University of Alabama Birmingham registered 28 tackles (13 solo), and five pass deflections in 17 games for the Browns last season.