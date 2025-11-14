Wright (quadriceps) won't play Sunday against the Ravens, but coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Wright won't be placed on injured reserve, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Wright hasn't recovered from the quadriceps injury he sustained in Cleveland's Week 10 loss to the Jets, but the team is optimistic that he will take less than four weeks to recover. His next chance to play will come in Week 12 against the Raiders.