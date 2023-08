Wright suffered a significant knee injury sometime last week and will likely miss an extended period, Mark Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Details of Wright's injury are not known, and his status for Week 1 now seems up in the air. A third-round selection in the 2022 Draft, Wright appeared in all 17 games last season, and he was a regular contributor on the team's defensive line and special teams. He's expected to serve a similar role in 2023, as soon as he can prove himself healthy.