Wright (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Wright, who suffered a knee injury during Cleveland's Week 8 loss to Seattle, was held out of practice all week, so it's no surprise that he's been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is expected to see an uptick in work as a rotational defensive lineman in Wright's stead.