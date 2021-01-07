Hollins was mentioned as a possible fill-in third wideout for Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns will be without KhaDarel Hodge (reserve/COVID-19) while Donovan Peoples-Jones (concussion) is questionable heading into Sunday night's playoff match. Hollins, who was signed off the Vikings' practice squad Dec. 28, was one of the inactives for Week 17's playoff-sealing victory over Pittsburgh. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski also mentioned Marvin Hall and Ja'Marcus Bradley as candidates , while also indicating running back Kareem Hunt could line up at wide receiver.