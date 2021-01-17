Hollins (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Hollins will be a healthy scratch for the second straight playoff game. If the Browns move on to the AFC Championship Game, Hollins likely will face the same fate as long as Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge stay healthy.
