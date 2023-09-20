Cooper (groin/shoulder) isn't practicing Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cooper suited up for Monday's 26-22 loss to the Steelers after being listed as questionable and treated as a game-time decision, ultimately running routes on over 80 percent of Deshaun Watson's dropbacks while leading the team in targets (10) and receiving yards (90). An absence from practice Wednesday isn't exactly surprising, nor is the addition of a shoulder injury to his groin issue, but Cooper does have a good track record of suiting up at less than 100 percent. He'll try to do it again this Sunday against the Titans.