Cooper (hip) is active Week 14 against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
While most signs leading up to Sunday suggested this would be the case, Cooper is in line to be on a "pitch count," per James Palmer of NFL Network. Whether or not this jeopardizes Cooper's WR1 status remains to be seen, though it could lead to more work for Donovan Peoples-Jones, who has seen 95 percent of snaps or greater in three consecutive weeks. Anthony Schwartz -- who is now on IR -- and David Bell were the only other wideouts to see snaps last week, while tight end David Njoku could garner a few targets as well in his return.
