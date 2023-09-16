Cooper is Zac Jackson of The Athletic for Monday's game against the Steelers after aggravating a groin injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't give much in the way of information saying, "We will see how it goes over the next 48 hours. It just happened. Don't have enough information to make a determination." Prior to Saturday's practice, Cooper had been a healthy participant in practice all week. The star wideout was one of the featured members of the Browns' passing attack in Week 1 and his absence could be critical in an important divisional matchup come Monday. Expect more information to trickle out in the coming days.