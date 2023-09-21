Cooper (groin/shoulder) was spotted on the field for the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Cooper took a questionable tag into this past Monday's game against the Steelers due to the groin injury, but he ultimately played 74 percent of the snaps on offense and finished with seven catches for 90 yards on 10 targets in the Browns' 26-22 loss. The wideout sat out the Browns' first Week 3 practice Wednesday with listed groin and shoulder injuries, but his presence on the field Thursday suggests he didn't suffer any major setbacks coming out of Monday's contest. The Browns will release their second Week 3 practice report later Thursday, at which point it'll become known whether Cooper was a limited or full participant in the session.