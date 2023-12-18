Cooper caught four of eight targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bears.

The veteran wideout was mostly held in check through three quarters, but he came up big as part of the Browns' comeback from a 17-7 deficit. Cooper ran an out toward the sideline in the fourth quarter with just over three minutes remaining, knifed through three defenders and then stayed in bounds as he raced downfield for a 51-yard score that tied the game. It's his first 100-yard performance and first TD since Week 9, but Cooper is quickly earning the trust of new starting QB Joe Flacco -- over the last two games, he's posted an 11-186-1 line on 22 targets, giving him significant momentum heading into a Week 16 clash with the Texans.