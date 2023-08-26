Cooper recorded one reception on three targets for 53 yards in Saturday's 33-32 preseason loss to the Chiefs.

Deshaun Watson looked Cooper's way with deep targets on each of the Browns' first two drives. While both fell incomplete, the duo connected for a long gain in the middle of the first quarter when Watson extended a play and allowed Cooper to work behind the Chiefs' secondary. This was Cooper's first action of the preseason, and he should enter a Week 1 matchup against the Bengals as the top target in Cleveland's passing attack.