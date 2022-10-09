Cooper secured seven of 12 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 30-28 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

The veteran wideout logged a team-high reception and target total while also pacing the receivers corps in yardage. Cooper had turned in a one-catch, nine-yard clunker on four targets in Week 4 against the Falcons, so his resurgence Sunday was an especially welcome sight and included his third double-digit target tally of the campaign. Cooper's next opportunity to continue improving his already impressive chemistry with Jacoby Brissett comes in a Week 6 home matchup against the Patriots.