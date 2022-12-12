Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Cooper (hip) is day-to-day, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Cooper played through his hip injury during Sunday's loss to the Bengals, though he aggravated the issue on the first play and was ultimately limited to two catches for 42 yards on seven targets. The Browns face a short week before a Saturday matchup against the Ravens, so Cooper's status will be worth monitoring closely on practice reports.