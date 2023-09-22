Cooper (groin/shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cooper aggravated a groin injury ahead of the Browns' Week 2 road matchup with the Steelers, but he ended up playing and logged a 74 percent snap share on his way to seven catches (on 10 targets) for 90 yards. During Week 3 prep, a shoulder issue has been bothering him in addition to the groin concern, which kept him out of Wednesday's practice before capping it with back-to-back limited sessions. Still, Cooper will be able to suit up this weekend and should continue to be quarterback Deshaun Watson's top target in Cleveland's passing game.