Cooper (heel/rest) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Saturday's wild-card playoff game against the Texans, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

After being deemed a non-participant both Tuesday and Wednesday, the wideout returned to a full practice session Thursday, which sets stage for him to return to the lineup following a two-game absence. During his last outing, Cooper caught 11 of his 15 targets for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 16 win over the Texans. Looking ahead to this weekend's postseason opener, the Browns' top wide receiver is poised to reclaim his status as a top target passing for quarterback Joe Flacco.