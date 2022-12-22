Cooper (rest/hip) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Saints after logging a limited practice listing Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Cooper was listed as a 'DNP' on Tuesday and Wednesday's practice reports, as he continues to have his reps managed while he works through a hip issue. However, the Browns' top wideout will be available this weekend after having recorded a 73 percent snaps share in the team's Week 15 win over the Ravens en route to catching four of his six targets for a team-high 58 yards in a contest in which QB Deshaun Watson threw for 161 yards.