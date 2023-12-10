Cooper (concussion/ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Cooper headed into Sunday with a questionable designation after he managed just one limited practice this week due to his two injuries, but his status for the Week 14 contest was mostly cleared up Saturday, when he was confirmed to have cleared the five-step concussion protocol. Despite his light practice activity this week, Cooper isn't expected to face any major restrictions with his snap count Sunday. Though the Browns haven't formally named a Week 14 starting quarterback, Cooper is expected to be on the receiving end of passes from Joe Flacco, who appears in line for a second consecutive start even though rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson has cleared concussion protocol.